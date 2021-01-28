Jack Stack Barbecue partnering with 15 and the Mahomies Foundation

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – Jack Stack Barbecue announced on Thursday they are partnering with The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, established by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The restaurant says the partnership is an extension of its already-established “HOPE Through Hospitality” initiative, which is dedicated to improving the lives of children across the greater Kansas City metro area.

“HOPE is unlimited within our organization,” said Ricky Paradise, president of Jack Stack Barbecue. “It’s the core of what we do in our business, and this partnership with 15 and the Mahomies is a perfect fit when it comes to our mission of giving.”

Jack Stack Barbecue will create a special “15 and the Mahomies Menu” – with a portion of sales going directly to the foundation.

The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation will distribute these funds to select charities throughout Kansas City, with a focus on children’s health, wellness, and other related causes.

Another local company partnering with 15 and Mahomies is Crane Brewing Company. This Friday it will be releasing 6 packs of “What’s Important Now(or WIN) Dry-Hopped Pale Ale.

A portion of the proceeds from this beer will benefit the 15 and Mahomies.