KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan surprised some Tuesday when reports surfaced that the organization has reviewed offers to move the team to Kansas.

Jackson County Executive Frank White told FOX4 Wednesday he’s going to do everything in his power to keep the Chiefs at the Truman Sports Complex, playing in Arrowhead Stadium.

Last November, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt hinted at a possible move after the Kansas City Royals started talking about plans for a new downtown baseball stadium.

Both teams have leases with Jackson County to use the Truman Sports Complex stadiums through 2031.

The Chiefs and Jackson County taxpayers funded a $375 million renovation of Arrowhead Stadium that was completed in 2010. There also have been a variety of smaller upgrades in the last few years, paid for by the team and Jackson County taxpayers.

White said maintaining what has been a winning partnership is important to the taxpayers who are a big part of the Chiefs fan base.

“It’s just so neat to have two sports franchises of that magnitude in your community that have been here this long,” White said.

“You hate to have the conversation about whether they are going to stay or go. I think the fans in Kansas City and surrounding areas in the region have done a great job of supporting both franchises and I think it would be great that they stay in Jackson County and continue the great tradition that was started in 1972.”

White said he was part of the construction crew that built Arrowhead Stadium. He said he will continue to work with the team now to make sure the Chiefs stay in Jackson County.

White said he believes it’s important to maintain the trust that’s been developed between the Chiefs, the fans, Jackson County voters and the state of Missouri, which the Chiefs have called home for 50 years.

White said he believes no one partner should dictate how the team should operate in the Kansas City community.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.