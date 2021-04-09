Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office reviewing case involving former Chiefs coach Britt Reid

AVENTURA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 29: Britt Reid Linebackers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the JW Marriott Turnberry on January 29, 2020 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed it is reviewing a crash involving former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid for charges.

The prosecutor’s office said the review began earlier this week and it doesn’t have a timetable for when it will be completed.

Reid, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid’s son, was involved in a three-vehicle crash in early February near Arrowhead Stadium that left a five-year-old girl in critical condition.

Police say a driver in a Chevrolet Impala on the southbound ramp from Stadium Drive ran out of gas and called for help. Family in a Chevrolet Traverse showed up to help.

The crash report says a driver, Reid, in a white Dodge Ram Laramie pickup truck was traveling south on the ramp to get to I-435 when they struck the Impala and then hit the Traverse from behind.

At the scene, Reid told officers he had about two or three drinks and had a prescription for Adderall.

Police conducted a sobriety test and saw four clues of impairment. Reid is under investigation for driving impaired.

Reid is no longer employed by the Chiefs and the NFL is investigating and reviewing the incident.

The five-year-old girl, Ariel, is still in the hospital according to the last update from family after waking up from a coma on February 15. She is still receiving treatment for her brain injury. A GoFundMe page was started for her medical bills and has surpassed $540,000.