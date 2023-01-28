KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker has been fined for roughing a quarterback but not the one fans would think.

Outside linebacker Arden Key was fined $15,914 for roughing Kansas City Chiefs backup QB Chad Henne in the second quarter while he stepped in for Patrick Mahomes.

Key was part of the hit on Mahomes that made him sustain a high ankle sprain. The 26-year-old dropped to his hip while attempting to tackle the quarterback.

Chiefs rookie safety Bryan Cook was also fined $5,906 for taunting after a late interception by rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson.