KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The inactives have been announced for the Kansas City Chiefs before they face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
These Chiefs players will not play against Jags:
- RB Ronald Jones
- QB Shane Buechele
- S Nazeeh Johnson
- WR Mecole Hardman
- DE Joshua Kaindoh
- T Darian Kinnard
These Jacksonville players will not play vs. the Chiefs:
- WR Kendric Pryor
- S Tyree Gillespie
- CB Tevaughn Campbell
- OL De’Shaan Dixon
- OL John Miller
