KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco has officially been fined for his hit on Kansas City Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster last week.

Cisco was fined $6,612 for unnecessary roughness on the hit that sent Smith-Schuster into concussion protocol and put him out for the Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

A flag was thrown on the play but, referees later said there was no foul for unnecessary roughness.

For context, earlier this season, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was fined $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

Officials said he used abusive language towards Colts quarterback Matt Ryan.