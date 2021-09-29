Josh Gordon gets to work after signing deal with Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wide receiver Josh Gordon was on the practice field Wednesday for the first time since he was reinstated by the league and signed a free-agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The plan is for the talented Gordon, whose career has been derailed by off-the-field issues, to spend the next couple of weeks getting up to speed.

At that point, the Chiefs hope to add him to the active roster and give Mahomes another playmaker on offense.

“We’ve got a great receiving room. This is just another addition to it,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday.

“He’s been such a good player. Any time you can add a player like that — that quality — you do it. That’s where we’re at with it. We’ll just see where it goes. I’m sure that it raises everyone’s awareness. They know he’s a good player. It’s just getting back in the swing of things.”

“Flash Gordon” last played in the NFL in 2019. He has dealt with several suspensions for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

The 30-year-old entered the league in 2012 with the Cleveland Browns and was suspended for the first time in 2013 for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. He missed two games but still had his best career year with over 1,600 yards and nine touchdowns.

Gordon was suspended another five times over the following years and missed the 2015 and 2016 seasons completely.

In 2018, the Browns traded him to the New England Patriots. Late in the season, Gordon stepped away from the team, and shortly after, the NFL suspended him indefinitely for violating the terms of his reinstatement.

New England waived Gordon after that season, and Seattle claimed him. Gordon got five games under his belt with the Seahawks before he was suspended again, for a sixth time, in 2019.

But Gordon seems to be focused on football right now, tweeting, “Time to get to work,” earlier this week with a nod to the Chiefs.