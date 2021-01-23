Kansas City and Buffalo mayors place bet on AFC title game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Quinton Lucas called out Mayor Byron Brown on Twitter for a friendly wager on the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

If the Bills win, Lucas is wagering Gates BBQ, wings from Taps on Main, memorabilia from Made in KC and facemasks from Charlie Hustle for the New York National Guard stationed in the Buffalo area.

In return, if the Chiefs win, Lucas requests that Mayor Brown send wings to Swope Health workers.

Brown accepted Lucas’ proposal in a reply saying, “When our Bills bring home yet another victory this Sunday, I plan to give our winnings to the New York Army National Guard & support staff who have administered 80K+ COVID-19 tests to WNYers!”

This is the latest friendly wager brought about from the AFC Championship matchup.

Two Parkville bar owners and a pair of elementary schools have also gotten in on the fun.

Most importantly, the winner of the game on the field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday will punch their ticket to Tampa, FL to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LV.