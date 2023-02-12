KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom will be celebrating with a second Super Bowl parade in four years.

The Championship Parade will begin at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The exact route will be released Monday afternoon.

The celebration will also include a rally at Union Station when the parade ends around 1:45 p.m. Fans are welcome to fill the lawn leading up to the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

LET’S HAVE A PARADE WEDNESDAY!!! — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) February 13, 2023

“The Kansas City Chiefs continue to be a source of excitement, inspiration and celebration for Chiefs fans in Kansas City and around the nation,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

“We will cheer on the World Champion Kansas City Chiefs this Wednesday as our victory parade goes through downtown Kansas City. I look forward to seeing Kansas Citians show our country, and the world, why Kansas City is a sports town like nowhere else.”

Information about the parade will be available online at both fox4kc.com and ChiefsParade.com. The event will be family-friendly event and the public consumption of alcohol beverages is prohibited.

Fans can also follow Kansas City and KC Sports Commission on social media for updates.

Schools cancel ahead of parade

School districts throughout the Kansas City-metro are canceling school on Wednesday to allow students, families, and employees to attend the parade and rally.

Kansas City Public Schools, North Kansas City School District, Shawnee Mission School District have canceled school for Wednesday.

The Gardner-Edgerton School District said it would begin notifying families about schedule changes Monday morning.