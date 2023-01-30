KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Red and gold might be colors more often associated with fire departments. But some Kansas City area police departments and sheriff’s offices are allowing their cops and deputies to sport the colors of the hometown Chiefs between now and the Super Bowl.

“If it’s a uniform decision I can make that on the spot which I did last night once the Chiefs won I said we are putting this out right now,” Clay County Sheriff Will Akin said.

In Clay County Sheriff’s deputies are now allowed to wear Chiefs hats or beanies in tandem with their uniforms.

“It’s just one of those things we continue to show the community hey we’re still members of this community and we’re going to support just like everyone else,” Akin said.

Smithville Police started wearing Chiefs hats at the start of the playoffs. Since the Chiefs clinched their 3rd Super Bowl appearance in the past four years Kansas City and Lee’s Summit Police have also updated their social media profiles.

Sheriff Akin hopes more area law enforcement does the same.

“That’s the whole thing, humanizing the badge. When I take this uniform off I’m a neighbor, I’m a father, I am a husband, I am a friend. Being able to be there to support our home team even when we are in uniform it brings us together with the community.”