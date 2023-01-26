KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship game for the second year in a row.

A trip to the Super Bowl isn’t the only thing on the line this year.

Leaders from both Kansas City and Cincinnati are betting some of the best food the two cities have to offer on the game.

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, II (MO-5) and U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids (KS-1) made a friendly wager with Rep. Greg Landsman (OH-01).

“Kansas City has the best team, the best fans, and the best BBQ—something Rep. Landsman is about to learn,” Davids said. “I appreciate his confidence but it takes more than confidence to win a Super Bowl. We would know!”

If the Chiefs win the game, Landsman will provide Skyline chili. If the Bengals win, Cleaver and Davids will send Landsman Kansas City barbecue.

“Even with a sprained ankle, I’m so confident Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will win against Joe Burrow and the Bengals that I’m willing to bet some of Kansas City’s world-class barbecue on the matchup. When the Chiefs inevitably march on to the Super Bowl, I look forward to enjoying the victory with some of Cincinnati’s famous Skyline chili,” Cleaver said.

Landsman says Cleaver and Davids will also wear orange and black around the halls of the U.S. Capitol if the Bengals win Sunday’s game.