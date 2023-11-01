KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Live from Frankfurt, Germany, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Miami Dolphins this Sunday with kick-off at 8:30 a.m.

Many bars and restaurants in the Kansas City metro are shifting their hours to accommodate fans. Also remember that overnight Saturday to Sunday, clocks will be ‘falling back’ one hour.

So that’s a free hour of sleep right there.

At The Combine (2999 Troost Avenue, owner Alan Kneeland mixed some shot-versions of “Bloody Miamis” A spin on “Bloody Marys” to be served Sunday.

It’s also a special anniversary, Kneeland said.

“We actually opened up three years ago on November 5th. And when I saw the game, I’m like ‘Man, let’s take full advantage,'” Kneeland said.

“I’m actually kind of worried that I’ll have too many people here on Sunday just because the word has gotten out that we will officially be throwing an early game watch party,” Kneeland said.

The Combine will be opening at 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Meanwhile at the Virtual Reality Arcade / Bar DoubleTap KC, all their screens will switch-over for their Chiefs watch party with doors opening at 7:30 a.m.

“It’s not a matter of ‘if’ we were going to open up. We knew we were going to open up,” DoubleTap KC owner Terry Keith said.

Gameday specials are a given at most bars but a key aspect of this is just prepping staff for the early schedule.

“It was like, we let them know ahead of time, this game’s going to be early. Make sure you’re going to be available. And of course, everybody was on board because for the watch parties that we throw, it is usually pretty good tip money for our staff,” Keith said.

“I think I’m going to take some words out of Chris Jones that the NFL really saved the Dolphins on this one by not letting them come to Kansas City,” Keith said.

“We’ve really built up a solid Chiefs following,” Kneeland said. “And it’s really die-hard. We have a group that comes in called ‘Chiefs or Die’ and those people have really kept us going throughout these winter months when things tend to slow down for restaurants.”