KANSAS CITY, Mo. — City leaders are planning ahead in case the Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII.

Mayor Quinton Lucas and City Councilmember Kevin O’Neill are asking the city to allocate $750,000 to throw a Super Bowl parade and celebration.

The proposal asks that the funding be taken from the Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund. The funding would be through a contract with the Kansas City Sports Commission.

Leaders have a pretty good idea of what a parade would cost. If the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Arizona next week, it would be Kansas City’s second Super Bowl parade in four years.

In 2020, hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets as the Chiefs made their way through downtown to Union Station for a massive celebration and rally.

If the ordinance is approved during Wednesday’s committee meeting, the full city council would vote on the issue as early as Thursday.

The Chiefs play the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII February 12, on FOX4.