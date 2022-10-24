KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs broke a 50-year Super Bowl drought when the team beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on FOX4.

After winning the championship, the organization passed out Super Bowl rings to hundreds of people. Fans were also able to buy a version of the ring to remember the milestone.

While there are likely hundreds of Chiefs Super Bowl rings from Super Bowl LIV, only a special handful were awarded to the players on the winning team, like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyran Mathieu, Tyreek Hill, Mitchell Schwartz, and Devaroe Lawrence.

Lawrence is the player in that sentence that may raise eyebrows for Chiefs fans.

If you’ve never heard of Lawrence, he played defensive tackle at Auburn. He then played for the New Orleans Saints and the Cleveland Browns before the Chiefs signed him to the practice squad in November 2019.

That made Lawrence a member of the Chiefs during the Super Bowl run. He was awarded a player’s ring, just like the rest of the team.

Two years later, Lawrence decided to part with the memento and sell the ring to the highest bidder.

Heritage Auctions is handling the sale, and opened the auction Oct. 24, 2022. Hours after opening, the high bid already topped $13,000. The company expects the ring to bring an impressive amount when the auction closes Nov. 18, 2022.

“Original Super Bowl rings presented by the team are always popular with fans and collectors. But rings given to players are even more rare and sought-after on the secondary marketplace. Add the fact that this is the first 2019 Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl player ring from that team to be made available at auction, and we expect some fireworks on auction night,” Chris Ivy, Heritage’s Director of Sports Auctions, said.

While Lawrence hasn’t publically commented about why he’s selling the ring, Ivy said it’s likely because of the possibility of a high selling price.

Heritage Auction said several records for Super Bowl rings have been set recently, including a 1970 Super Bowl V ring that belonged to Baltimore Colt’s head coach Don McCafferty.

Devaroe Lawrence Super Bowl LIV ring | Image provided by Heritage Auctions

