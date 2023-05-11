KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs already know a few times and dates for the 2023 season ahead of the full NFL schedule reveal on Thursday night.

The Chiefs will travel to Germany to play the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt on Nov. 5, squaring off against former star wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The NFL announced on Thursday morning that Kansas City will open the season at home against the Detroit Lions on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Chiefs fans also know to circle a couple of holidays this winter, with a Christmas Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders, and a New Year’s Eve matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Watch for further schedule updates on this page ahead of the full reveal at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Week 1 vs. Detroit Lions, Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7:20 p.m. on NBC

vs. Detroit Lions, Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7:20 p.m. on NBC Week 2 vs. TBA

vs. TBA Week 3 vs. TBA

vs. TBA Week 4 vs. TBA

vs. TBA Week 5 vs. TBA

vs. TBA Week 6 vs. TBA

vs. TBA Week 7 vs. TBA

vs. TBA Week 8 vs. TBA

vs. TBA Week 9 vs. Miami Dolphins in Germany, Sunday, Nov. 5 at 8:30 a.m., TV network TBA

vs. Miami Dolphins in Germany, Sunday, Nov. 5 at 8:30 a.m., TV network TBA Week 10 vs. TBA

vs. TBA Week 11 vs. TBA

vs. TBA Week 12 vs. TBA

vs. TBA Week 13 vs. TBA

vs. TBA Week 14 vs. TBA

vs. TBA Week 15 vs. TBA

vs. TBA Week 16 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Dec. 25 at noon on CBS

vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Dec. 25 at noon on CBS Week 17 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 31 at 3:25 p.m. on CBS

vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 31 at 3:25 p.m. on CBS Week 18 vs. TBA

The Chiefs are scheduled to play these teams at home:

Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders

Buffalo Bills

Cincinnati Bengals

Miami Dolphins (Home designation in Germany)

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Philadelphia Eagles

The Chiefs will play these teams on the road:

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

Jacksonville Jaguars

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Along with the Eagles game, the most anticipated matchups are when the Chiefs face the Dolphins, Bengals, Bills, Bears, Jets and Jaguars along with their AFC division rivals.

The Dolphins host an array of weapons on both sides of the ball led by Hill, who has been jokingly taunting his former team and some former teammates all year.

The Bengals and the Bills have become AFC rivals of the Chiefs because of their recent run-ins in the regular season and playoffs, and all of the teams and fanbases involved feel that way.

The Bears have a budding star in quarterback Justin Fields, who will have his first duel with Patrick Mahomes. Chicago’s general manager Ryan Poles is a former Chiefs scout and front office executive that has made some impressive moves in his short time in the Windy City.

The Jets matchup will be the first time that Mahomes has faced star QB Aaron Rodgers in a game that will be a sort of passing of the torch from the last generation’s top quarterback to this generation’s top quarterback.

The Jaguars are led by head coach Doug Pederson and a number of Jags personnel who used to work for the Chiefs and Andy Reid. The teams also met in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs last season.

Single-game tickets and group tickets go on sale on Friday. They can be purchased on the Chiefs website.