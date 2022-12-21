KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will have two foes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday afternoon.

The Seattle Seahawks and the frigid wintery weather.

The snow will have moved out of the Kansas City metro by Saturday, but the wind will be blowing.

Fox4 Meteorologists predict it will be about 10-degrees at kickoff. The wind chill will make it feel like 15 below zero. The forecast shows afternoon temperatures warming up to about 15-degrees with the wind dying down.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes says he’s ready to play, even though it’s going to be cold.

’ll put that little neck warmer thing that I always throw on that doesn’t look great, but it keeps my neck warm. But yeah, I’m not a big like throw-a-glove-on guy or anything like that, so that’s about it. We’ll go out there and play. It’s still football at the end of the day,” Mahomes said.

Warming Stations

The Chiefs want to make sure the rest of the Kingdom is safe while cheering Saturday afternoon.

Arrowhead will have free warming stations located at the following locations throughout the complex:

Parking Gates: Red warming trailers will be available near parking gates 3/4, 5 and 6

Parking Lots: Warming trailers available near parking lots B, C, D, F and G

Inside Arrowhead Field Level One at the bottom of each of the four spirals Plaza Level Season Ticket Member Kickoff Countdown tent near Gate G Upper Level Near the Jim Beam (north) and Crown Royal (south) bars Near the Red Zones on the east and west sides



Clothing and Blankets

Wear loose fitting layers and make sure all exposed skin is covered.

Fans are allowed to carry blankets into Arrowhead, as long as they don’t have zippers or compartments. Ticketholders need to drape blankets over their shoulders while going through security.

Portable chargers and batteries that are smaller than 6″x3″x1.5″ and used to power heated apparel are also allowed. The battery packs must be disconnected while going through security, according to the Chiefs.

Beverages

It will also be critical to stay hydrated. Fans are allowed to carry one factory sealed bottle of water into Arrowhead for the game. The bottle must be 20 ounces or smaller.

The New Kingdom Lodge located near section 102 will sell a variety of hot beverages. Hot chocolate will also be available at all Chiefs Bar, Tailgater and Blaze locations on the Field and Upper Levels.

Fans who pledge to be a designated driver at one of the Fans First Booths will receive a coupon for a complimentary cup of hot chocolate.

Keep in mind that all concession stands are cashless.

Coldest Game at Arrowhead

While its going to be frigid, the Chiefs have played in colder games at Arrowhead — and won!

The Chiefs say the coldest game at Arrowhead Stadium in team history took place 19 years ago, on Dec. 18, 1983. The actual temperature was 0.5 degrees.

The Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos 48-17 in that game.

