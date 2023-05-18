KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have their preseason schedule for 2023.

With three games on the schedule, here are the opponents that the Chiefs will face before the regular season begins.

Sunday, Aug. 13 @ New Orleans Saints at 12 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19 @ Arizona Cardinals at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26 vs. Cleveland Browns at 12 p.m.

The preseason is a time for the starters to slowly get acclimated into game mode before the regular season and for non-starters to make a name for themselves and stand out.

The Chiefs’ new-look offense will certainly need time to gain some chemistry with new offensive tackles and new receivers for quarterback Patrick Mahomes to work with.

Kansas City has a star-studded regular season as they defend their Super Bowl title against the likes of the Philadelphia Eagles (their Super Bowl opponent), Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills.

They begin the regular season at home on Thursday Night Football against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7.