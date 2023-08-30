KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have a full roster ahead of next week’s season opener.

The day after NFL teams set their initial 53-man rosters, they also set their 16-man practice squads.

Here is the Chiefs practice squad to begin the season.

  • CB Ekow Boye-Doe
  • RB Deneric Prince
  • TE Matt Bushman
  • RB La’Mical Perine
  • WR Cornell Powell
  • S Deon Bush
  • C Austin Reiter
  • OT Chukwuebuka Godrick
  • QB Chris Oladokun
  • DT Danny Shelton
  • WR Montrell Washington
  • CB Reese Taylor
  • DE Truman Jones
  • DT Chris Williams
  • LB Cole Christiansen
  • DT Matt Dickerson
  • OT Darian Kinnard

These players cleared waivers with injury designations and will be placed on injured reserve unless the Chiefs reach an injury settlement with them.

  • WR Nikko Remigio
  • LB Olakunle Fatukasi
  • OG Jerome Carvin

The Chiefs also claimed Indianapolis Colts 2023 fifth-round corner Darius Rush off of the waiver wire. Rush is 6’2, 198 and ran a 4.36 40 at the NFL Combine this year.

It is unknown if he will be placed on the 53-man roster.

The biggest move of them all is the Chiefs placing Chris Jones on the reserve/did not report list amid his contract holdout.

The star defensive tackle has racked up $2 million in fines for missing all of training camp and preseason. If he doesn’t report by Sunday, his fines will total $2.2 million. 