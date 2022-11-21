KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs sacked Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert five times on Sunday night, extending their streak of games with multiple sacks to four.
The feat also extends their streak of earning at least one sack to 13 games, the second longest in franchise history (15).
Sacks last four games:
- at Los Angeles Chargers – 5
- vs Jacksonville Jaguars – 5
- vs Tennessee Titans – 3
- at San Francisco 49ers – 5
Sunday’s game also marks the fourth time this season that the Chiefs recorded five sacks.
The defensive performances put Kansas City in the top five in the sacks and pressures categories:
|Team
|Sacks
|Team
|Pressures
|1. Dallas Cowboys
|42
|T1. Dallas Cowboys
|106
|2. New England Patriots
|36
|T1. New England Patriots
|106
|3. Philadelphia Eagles
|33
|T1. Tennessee Titans
|106
|T4. New York Jets
|32
|4. Kansas City Chiefs
|100
|T4. Tampa Bay Bucs
|32
|5. Washington Commanders
|98
|T4. Kansas City Chiefs
|32
|T4. New Orleans Saints
|32
Defensive tackle Chris Jones leads the team with nine sacks which is tied for fifth in the league.
In the offseason, the Chiefs added pass rusher Carlos Dunlap who surpassed the century mark for career sacks against the Jaguars.
The pressure the Chiefs defensive line has been able to generate contributed directly to the interception by linebacker Nick Bolton that sealed the victory for Kansas City on Sunday night.
The Chiefs will look to continue their defensive prowess on Sunday, Nov. 27 when they host the Los Angeles Rams at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.