Kansas City Chiefs bar takeover features special guest, Mitchell Schwartz

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the most important Red Fridays is matched with a Chiefs takeover at a local Kansas City, Missouri bar.

County Road Ice House serving as the host for all things Chiefs this weekend.

The partnership was announced by the team earlier this week.

“We’re still kind of putting things together now, it’s really cool. It’s awesome,” said General Manager of the bar, Chris Fore. “The purpose is to try and get fans really energized and bring people downtown and celebrate momentum with Chiefs.”

This Red Friday was enough to even bring former Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz out for the fun.

This year, he says he’s embracing just being a fan.

“I don’t have to go to bed at night worrying about Rousseau, Epenesa, or one of these guys this weekend. That part of not playing this year has been pretty nice,” Schwartz said. “That’s one of best parts of this year, not having that nervousness and stress.”

The takeover includes a custom menu, including a Chiefs frozen drink, and souvenir glasses along with visits from cheerleaders and members of the Chiefs rumble drumline.

Fans also get a chance to scream it out in the Chiefs’ “DeciBooth” and take pictures with the Vince Lombardi Super Bowl trophy from 2020.

“I am excited man. It’s Chiefs time, playoff time, it’s football season. Win or go home. The Chiefs got to take it. We’re going to take it,” said David Zachary II, who visited the bar.

The Chiefs plan to take over Country Road Ice House in the Power & Light District during the following times:

Saturday – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday – During the Chiefs vs. Bills game

The Chiefs face the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Game Sunday evening. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m.