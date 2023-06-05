WASHINGTON — Chiefs fans have become familiar with a team philosophy that started at Super Bowl LV.

It followed the organization from Kansas City all the way to President Joe Biden’s doorstep during the team’s visit to the White House Monday afternoon.

The Marine Corp Band played classical music for the people gathered on the South Lawn for the ceremony.

The sound shifted slightly as dozens of Kansas City Chiefs players stepped out to line the risers behind President Biden.

Fans who listened closely to the music may have recognized the instrumental version of the Beastie Boys hit “Fight for Your Right.”

The song was a nod to Chiefs wide receiver Travis Kelce, who famously yelled “You’ve Gotta Fight for Your Right to Party” during the trophy presentation following Super Bowl LIV in San Francisco.

Kelce reiterated the lyrics from a stage at Union Station to thousands of Chiefs fans in attendance at the Super Bowl Parade several days later.

The organization even started playing the song after the Chiefs score touchdowns at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The NFL star repeated the song lyrics following the Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory.