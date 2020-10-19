Kansas City Chiefs bully Buffalo Bills in 26-17 road win on Monday night

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Hyped as a matchup of AFC heavyweights, only the Kansas City Chiefs looked the part most of Monday, imposing their will and bulldozing the Buffalo Bills on the ground en route to a 26-17 win.

A steady rain fell throughout the game, leading the Chiefs to lean on their rushing attack, where they controlled the clock and the line of scrimmage throughout the contest. Kansas City rushed more than 40 times for close to 250 yards, led by rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who had 161 yards on 26 carries.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t have a prolific passing game, but came up with big plays in crucial situations. He was 21 of 26 for 225 yards, and tossed two touchdowns to tight end Travis Kelce.

He also made big plays with his legs, most notably on a third down run in the third quarter where he was inches away from getting a first down, the lack of a measurement caused coach Andy Reid to explode at the referees on the sideline. Instead of kicking a chip shot field goal, Reid sent his offense back out for a fourth down play where Darrel Williams scampered into the end zone to push the Chiefs lead to 20-10.

The Chiefs kept Bills quarterback Josh Allen in check, limiting the Buffalo offense to 206 yards. Buffalo did capitalize on some costly penalties to score their touchdowns, but save for one drive in the fourth quarter, the Bills never seemed to get into a rhythm with the ball.

The Chiefs rushing attack that won the day, helping Kansas City to hold onto the ball for more than 36 minutes.

