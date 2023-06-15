KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of the Chiefs Super Bowl LVII winning team will receive their bling.

The team will gather at Union Station for a private ring ceremony Thursday evening.

The front parking lot is blocked off and police will patrol the area to make sure fans don’t crash the party.

Union Station moved a red carpet to the front of the building, where players will walk inside. There is also a giant replica of the Lombardi Trophy standing outside the entrance to Union Station.

While the ceremony is not open to the public, it will impact people who visit Union Station and work in the area.

Union Station’s Grand Hall, Grand Plaza, and Parking Lot are closed Thursday for the event. Harvey’s, Pierpont’s, Rally House, and Parisi are also closed.

The following exhibits inside Union Station are open until 5 p.m.:

Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing

Science City

Planetarium

Movie Theater

The parking garage and west doors to Union Station are open for people to use.

The only way for you to see the Chiefs ring ceremony is on FOX4 and FOX4KC.com.