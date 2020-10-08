Kansas City Chiefs coaches discuss upcoming game against Las Vegas Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs, already the first NFL team to start 4-0 in four straight seasons, will try to continue their mastery of the Las Vegas Raiders when the AFC West rivals meet Sunday.

Watch the Chiefs coordinators Thursday news conferences live on this page, and we’re expecting to hear from linebacker Willie Gay and possibly other players.

The Chiefs have won seven straight against the Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium, including a 40-9 drubbing last December, and five straight in the series overall. Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr will be trying to exorcise a host of demons when it comes to the Chiefs, while Kansas City counterpart Patrick Mahomes will be trying throw a touchdown pass in a league-leading 15th consecutive game.