SHAWNEE, Okla. — It was all about Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey in his hometown this weekend.

Fans and friends joined others in Shawnee, Oklahoma, Saturday to celebrate Creed Humphrey day.

The Super Bowl Champion attended Shawnee High School before playing for the University of Oklahoma.

He said it Saturday’s celebration was amazing.

“My hometown honoring me like this, it’s truly a blessing. Something I dreamed about as a little kid. Just being able to go out there, first and foremost to be able to play in that stadium in high school then playing at OU was obviously a dream of mine too, and then making it to the NFL, winning the super bowl and all this, it’s a dream come true,” Humphrey said.

The Chiefs center planned to follow up Saturday’s celebration by making an appearance on Saturday Night Live with teammate Travis Kelce.

It turns out, SNL ran out of time and had to cut the skit.

Saturday Night Live tweeted the skit called, NFL Gives Back: Lifting women whose boyfriends can’t lift them up, giving everyone the opportunity to watch it. The skit also features Jason Kelce.