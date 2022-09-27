KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The hometown story for Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Elijah Lee has come to an end.

On Tuesday, the Chiefs cut the former Blue Springs linebacker and signed defensive tackle Cortez Broughton back to the practice squad.

The six-year veteran played in all three games so far this season and garnered four tackles; all of his snaps were on special teams.

The move comes at a time when the Chiefs are without star linebacker Willie Gay; Darius Harris started in place of him on Sunday and led the team in tackles vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

The Kansas State alum may sign with another team with his veteran prowess and special teams ability.