KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs may be in the market for another replacement kicker.

After missing an extra point and a field goal vs. the Indianapolis Colts in Sunday’s loss, the Chiefs have cut kicker Matt Ammendola.

The 25-year-old out of Oklahoma State was 3-for-4 on field goals and 3-for-4 on extra points while he was in Kansas City.

Ammendola’s missed kick was a part of several special teams miscues that plagued the Chiefs on Sunday.

Ammendola replaced an injured Harrison Butker who has been sidelined with an ankle injury that caused him to miss the Chiefs’ last two games.

During head coach Andy Reid’s press conference Monday, he refrained from speaking on Ammendola and said that general manager Brett Veach is working on that front.

