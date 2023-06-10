KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Chiefs always have time for some fun in the offseason.

A plethora of Chiefs players were in attendance for Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s first annual charity softball game at Legends Field on Friday.

Over 40 players participated in the event in which the Chiefs’ offense faced the Chiefs’ defense.

There was a home run derby prior to the game that quarterback Patrick Mahomes won with ease with six home runs. Punter Tommy Townsend and offensive lineman Darian Kinnard came in second with two a piece.

The Home Run Derby Champion and the Host of the Charity Softball Challenge today. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/429nLeUYQB — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) June 10, 2023

Mahomes continued to display his ability on the diamond by hitting three home runs including a grand slam in the game.

Mahomes led Team Offense to a 22-6 win over Team Defense handily in the matchup.

“What can he not do?” Valdes-Scantling said after Mahomes’ impressive performance.

There was a solid turnout for the event, with over 4,000 tickets being sold with all proceeds going towards Valdes-Scantling’s Humble Beginnings Foundation.

MVS also received a $200,000 check for his foundation as well as $20,000 from the Hunt Family Foundation.

Valdes-Scantling expressed his gratitude after the event, thanking all those who came.