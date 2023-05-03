KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs did not exercise Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s fifth-year option according to the NFL. The deadline to do so was 3 p.m. central on May 2.

The decision means Edwards-Helaire will become a free agent after the 2023 season.

If the Chiefs picked up the option, it would have guaranteed Edwards-Helaire’s contract for this season and next season.

Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach addressed the Edwards-Helaire situation Monday.

“We’re excited for Clyde this season, actually the first guy I saw in the building today, in tremendous shape. He’s a good football player, he’s gonna help us out here,” Veach said.

“That’s another thing we’ll get addressed here soon. We’re excited to have him back in the building today and look forward to hopefully a healthy 2023 campaign for him.”

Edwards-Helaire played in 10 games during the 2022 season, notching six total touchdowns and 302 yards, but suffered injuries that hampered his production.

Kansas City’s running back room will look the same as last season with Isiah Pacheco as the likely starter. The Chiefs also re-signed running back Jerick McKinnon Tuesday.