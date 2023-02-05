KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs departed for Glendale, Arizona, and Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, arriving in the desert in the afternoon after taking off from KCI at midday.

As the team exited the plane in Phoenix, they were greeted by Chiefs legend Christian Okoye, who stopped to snap a picture with superstars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the #Chiefs players greeted by Christian Okoye off the plane. pic.twitter.com/FqYUisVie3 — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) February 5, 2023

FOX4’s team coverage of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl trip started on the ground at KCI, where Kelli Peltier saw the team prepare for take off.

The Chiefs’ arrival in Arizona marks the beginning of more than a week of special coverage on FOX4 as Kansas City looks to win the franchise’s third Super Bowl, and second in four seasons.

The Chiefs will face the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday, kickoff time on FOX4 is at 5:30 p.m.