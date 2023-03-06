KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It looks like one of the top defensive players for the Kansas City Chiefs could be on his way out.

The Chiefs are expected to release defensive end Frank Clark, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Clark and his agent Erik Burkhardt were unable to agree on a reworked deal after multiple conversations, Schefter reports.

Just last week, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid praised Clark.

“I love Frank Clark. It’s just, you know, (Chiefs GM Brett) Veach has got to juggle all these different things going on,” Reid said. “Frank, he’s top-notch. I love him, love him to death.”

Clark’s contract would have given him a $20.5 million base salary this season.

The veteran edge rusher certainly left his mark in Kansas City, as he was a vital part of both of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl runs.

Clark will leave the Chiefs as third all-time in postseason sacks with 13.5, the most sacks for the Chiefs in a single postseason with five, four Pro Bowls and two Super Bowl Championships.

However, he’s also dealt with several legal disputes. In September, Clark pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges. The case stems from an arrest for gun possession in Los Angeles in June 2021.

The 29-year-old was suspended two games last season because of the case.

He was known for his fiery passion on the field and for stepping up his play when the stakes got bigger.

Clark could very well have his name etched in the Chiefs’ Ring of Honor when his career is over.