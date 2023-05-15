KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The odds of getting to another Super Bowl seem to favor the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to Draft Kings Sportsbook the team’s shortest favorite is just one point in Week 4 against the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football.

The oddsmakers don’t think the Chiefs will have any trouble beating the Chicago Bears in Week 3 where they are favored by 9.5 points.

The reigning Super Bowl champs are also favored to beat the Miami Dolphins by 5.5 points Week 9 in Germany.

FanDuel Sportsbook also picked the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl in 2024.

Fans could see a rematch of Super Bowl LVII with the Philadelphia Eagles the second odds-on favorites. The Bills are third favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII, with the 49ers and Bengals rounding out the top five.

The odds are one thing, the reality of a repeat is something else entirely, as QB1 and teammates will tell fans.

It’s also something Mahomes and company said they will try to achieve.

The Chiefs open OTAs next week with minicamp scheduled to begin June 13.