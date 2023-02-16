HARRISBURG, Pa. — Football fans in Pennsylvania have one final reminder that the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro made a friendly wager over the game.

On Wednesday, as Chiefs Kingdom celebrated the Super Bowl win with a parade through Kansas City, Shapiro held up his end of the bet.

“It wasn’t fun looking at a Chiefs’ flag in my office today, and I sure wish I had some snacks from Kansas — but a bet is a bet,” Shapiro tweeted.

Shapiro shared a video of a Chiefs flag hanging in his office in Harrisburg with followers on social media.

“I fulfilled my side of it to hang that Chiefs flag here in the Governor’s Office. I didn’t love doing it and I hate looking at it, but a bet’s a bet,” Shapiro said in a video. “So, Gov. Parson your flag is hanging in the Governor’s Office here in Pennsylvania.”

While the Eagles had a great season, it wasn’t in the cards for the team to win Super Bowl LVII.

Shapiro said he’s ready for football season later this year.

“As challenging as this has been for me, I’m optimistic. I think the birds look great for next year. Got a ton of confidence in their management and in their players and I think Jalen comes back even hungrier than this year,” Shapiro said.

The Super Bowl may still run through Kansas City, even in 2024.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Chiefs opened as favorites to win the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas.