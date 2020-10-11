Kansas City Chiefs game against Buffalo Bills moved from this Thursday to next Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL announced Sunday that the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills that was supposed to take place this Thursday, Oct. 15, will now take place on Monday, Oct. 19, at 4 p.m. CT on FOX4.
This comes after the Tennessee Titans calamity with COVID-19 caused a domino effect on the NFL schedule.
The NFL postponed the Denver-New England game due to another positive coronavirus test with the Patriots. That game, originally scheduled for Sunday, has been moved to Sunday, Oct. 18.
A person familiar with the situation says the Patriots have closed their facility again after the positive test result, while the Tennessee Titans announced they closed their facility Sunday morning after a staff member tested positive.
Broncos coach Vic Fangio, in a memorable take on the outbreaks in the league, noted on a Zoom call that what is occurring with the Titans and Patriots could happen to anyone.
The Titans last played Sept. 27 because of an outbreak that has now reached 24. They’ve already had a game with Pittsburgh first postponed, then rescheduled to Oct. 25. They sent out a statement saying they learned a staff member tested positive.