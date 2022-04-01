KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL has announced the dates for the voluntary offseason programs that all 32 teams will have.

The nine-week program will be conducted in three phases.

Phase One is the first two weeks of the program with teams limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two is the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts can include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect play drills,” and drills and walkthroughs with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills.

Phase Three is the last four weeks of the program. Teams can conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity (OTAs). No live contact, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

Here are the dates for the Kansas City Chiefs:

First Day: April 18

April 18 OTA Offseason Workouts: May 25-26, May 31-June 2, June 7-10

May 25-26, May 31-June 2, June 7-10 Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16