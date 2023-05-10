CINCINNATI — The NFL announced the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Cincinnati Bengals on New Year’s Eve in a rematch of the 2022 AFC Championship Game.

Last season, Cincinnati’s mayor was fired up and had a lot to say heading into the playoff game.

Wednesday, he sent another message as former Chiefs-turned-Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown, Jr. helped the “Jabroni” shoot a video for the rematch.

The Bengals tweeted the video.

“The Bengals play the Chiefs Week 17, and I’ve got nothing else to add,” Mayor Aftab Pureval said in the video.

“Yeah, I think that was better than the last time,” Brown said.

Chiefs fans will remember the mayor’s first video. It came as he announced his “They Gotta Play Us Day” at “Burrowhead Stadium” proclamation and threw shade at Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The video caused more hype for the game and eventually caused Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to have his own moment in the fight.

After winning the game and a trip to Super Bowl LVII, Kelce jumped on stage with the Lamar Hunt trophy and share his own words.

“I’ve got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor. Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!” he yelled, using a catchphrase of wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, before a roaring crowd.

“You gotta fight for your right to party!” Kelce added, repeating a phrase he yelled when the Chiefs went to Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers, the game in which he and Mahomes won their first NFL Championship rings.

Pureval responded to Kelce on Twitter, saying he “deserved that.”

“Yeah. Deserved that. Congrats to KC on a well-fought win, and good luck in Arizona,” the mayor wrote.

Kelce also responded to Pureval’s statements supporting the “Burrowhead” movement, which is a play on “Arrowhead stadium” and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. It was popularized after the Bengals beat the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs.

Kelce interrupted a CBS interview with Mahomes following the 2022 AFC Championship to yell “Burrowhead my a–! Woooo! It’s Mahomes’ house!”