KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All of Chiefs Kingdom probably could have solved this “Wheel of Fortune” puzzle Wednesday night.

For the second time, the Kansas City Chiefs were recognized for their Super Bowl win on the popular game show.

On Wednesday night’s episode, contestants were met with a six-word puzzle early on and the category of headline.

Contestants quickly pieced together enough letters, allowing contestant Jeremy to solve: “Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl.”

“Yeah, it was in all the papers,” host Pat Sajak said. “I think they even televised it this year.”

Fittingly, host Vanna White was even wearing red to complement Sajak’s red tie.

Jeremy racked up nearly $15,000 in cash and prizes, including a trip to Switzerland, during that round. By the end of the episode, he won nearly $50,000, the clear winner of the episode.

The Chiefs got a similar shout-out after their Super Bowl LIV win in 2020. A few weeks later, the puzzle solution on was “Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl Champions.”

You can watch “Wheel of Fortune” weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on FOX4.