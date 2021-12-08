Kansas City Chiefs have second best odds to win Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are riding a five-game winning streak heading into week 14 and currently sit with the second best odds at another championship.

According to Ceasars Sportsbook, the Chiefs have +650 odds to win Super Bowl LVI, right behind their opponent from last year’s championship game, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who sit a +525 odds.

TEAM ODDS Tampa Bay Buccaneers +525 Kansas City Chiefs +650 Green Bay Packers +750 New England Patriots +800 Arizona Cardinals +800 Ceasars Sportsbook

Last week, the Chiefs odds at winning their second championship in three years were +700.

Kansas City is hoping to make it to their third consecutive Super Bowl despite a slow start to the season.

Perhaps uncharacteristically, the Chiefs’ defense has been the catalyst for the turnaround since their 3-4 starts.

During the win streak, the have held all opponents under 20 points.

The Chiefs will host the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday and try to increase their lead in the AFC West.