Kansas City Chiefs invite fans to ‘Run it Back’ with sweepstakes contest

Chiefs banners hang on Union Station Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews dressed up Kansas City in Chiefs red Tuesday, hanging banners from Union Station. It happened as the team prepared for another trip to the playoffs.

The Chiefs are asking fans to join them in the “Run it Back” Tour. The Run it Back Sweepstakes invites fans to search the metro to win playoff tickets, a jersey signed by Tyrann Mathieu, a Madden 2020 XBOX game autographed by Patrick Mahomes and other prizes.

Starting Tuesday, fans can search for life-sized cardboard cutouts, Chiefs posters and murals. Each one includes a QR code. Fans can scan the code, fill out a form and enter in the sweepstakes.

Hey #ChiefsKingdom, we've placed QR codes on murals, player cutouts and posters throughout KC. All you have to do for a chance at awesome prizes is track them down and scan the code on your phone! It's that easy! #RunItBack



— Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) January 5, 2021

The Chiefs also helped fans share team pride throughout Chiefs Kingdom with a “Run It Back AR Tag.” Fans can snap selfies and share them on Twitter and Instagram using #RunItBack. Each photo was also submitted into the sweepstakes. The more photos shared, the more entries.

Fans can add new swag to their game day options as well. Hy-Vee started selling “Run it Back Packs” Monday. The $25 bundle included a flag, a fanny pack, a can cooler and a mask. All items have the Chiefs’ “Run it Back” logo.

Proceeds from the sale of the limited-edition packs help Cornerstones of Care.

The Chiefs earned a first-round bye and play their first playoff game the weekend of Jan. 16. The Chiefs will face the lowest seed in the AFC following Wild Card Weekend.