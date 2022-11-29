KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid returned to school for a very special reason Tuesday afternoon.

He unveiled the cleats he plans to wear for the NFL’s My Cause, My Cleats game Sunday against the Bengals in Cincinnati during a visit to Central High School.

The shoes are even more special than cleats he’s worn in the past. This year the shoes will raise awareness for his own foundation.

“NFL does this awesome platform called My Cause, My Cleats. Allows players like myself to go out and choose organizations and causes that are near and dear to us. I participate in this every year, but this year’s especially special to me because this year I get to represent my own fountain, the JReid InDeed Foundation,” Reid said.

According to Reid, the design on the shoes includes three pillars. Those pillars represent the three areas the JReid InDeed Foundation supports in three cities he feels most connected to right now.

“It’s going to really focus on nutrition, athletics, and bringing technology to underserved areas in Kansas City, Houston, and Baton Rouge. Means a lot to me,” Reid said.

Reid grew up south of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and previously played for the Houston Texans.

Central High School and Reid’s foundation have worked together in the past, so he felt it was the perfect place to reveal the custom shoes.

“We had a fundraiser earlier this year and had some of the students actually here today come and do a coding competition. Got to show their skill set and what they’re all about,” Reid said.

On Tuesday, Reid showed what he’s all about by visiting with students at the school. The teenagers also tried out the Chiefs Mobile Lab. It allows fans to show off athletic skills and compete against some of their favorite Chiefs stars.

But, anyone who hopes to compete with Reid will need to show something special.

While Reid is a safety for the Chiefs, he also played soccer growing up, and even kicked an extra point during a Chiefs preseason game. The kick is something he’s ready to do again, if needed, especially while wearing his new custom shoes.

“This is a one-of-a-kind safety/kicker shoe. There’s not very many of them, you know what I mean. I had the shirt in pregame too, if you notice it had DB/K. So, we’ll make a couple big hits in these and also kick a few field goals too,” Reid said while smiling.

While Reid credited the artist with a fantastic design, he said Sunday’s game is really all about the opportunity to raise awareness for a cause and impact the lives of others.

“Hoping it will plant a flag, bring awareness to my foundation, raise some funds and do a lot of good things, make its impact in communities that really need the help,” Reid said.

Fans can learn more about the JReid InDeed Foundation at jreidindeed.com, and check out other athlete’s custom cleats at NFL.com.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.