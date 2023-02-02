KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Mania is in full swing in Kansas City as the team prepares to play in its third Super Bowl in four seasons.

The Chiefs couldn’t get where they are without a few GOATS on the team.

Goats of a different kind will be involved in Union Station’s hype event for fans planned for Saturday, Feb. 4.

The fun beings inside Science City at 10 a.m.

Visitors will learn about baby goats as they celebrate the Chiefs success. Fans will make Mahomes Pendants and create 3D Chiefs Collages. Plus, check out the 3D printed Lamar Hunt Trophy in the Maker Studio.

Don’t forget to swing by the Great Hall and check out the Chiefs memorabilia on display. Plus, snap some pictures by Chiefs-themed backdrops.

The Chiefs Mania event is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the Great Hall open from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.