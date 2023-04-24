Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrate during the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Kansas City prepares for the NFL Draft this week, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt is asking fans to represent the Kingdom.

Hunt wants Chiefs fans to “paint the town red” when they attend NFL Draft festivities “to show all of our visitors what Chiefs Kingdom is all about.”

“Put on that Chiefs gear and fly those Chiefs flags as we welcome hundreds of thousand of NFL fans to our Kingdom,” Hunt said.

However, the weather could be a challenge for some of the fans as it could be a wet one and a little chilly.

On Thursday, the weather is calling for a high of 66 degrees, but by the time NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell makes his opening remarks on the stage, temperatures may drop down to the mid-40s.

For Friday and Saturday, it will be a cool, wet day as the temperatures are calling for the mid-50s with rain in the forecast.

The NFL is prohibiting fans from bringing umbrellas to the event and encouraging fans to bring a jacket.