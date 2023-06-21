KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The awards keep coming for the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of their title defense.

The Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes have been nominated for several awards at the 2023 ESPYS.

Mahomes is up for Best Athlete in Men’s Sports and Best NFL Player while the Chiefs have been nominated for Best Team. This is Mahomes’ second nomination for Best Athlete.

Mahomes previously won Best NFL Player in 2019.

In 2022, the Chiefs won the Best Game award for their legendary 42-36 overtime playoff win over the Buffalo Bills.

The 27-year-old quarterback threw for 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns as he led the Chiefs to their second Super Bowl win in four seasons.

The ESPYS will be on July 12 at 7 p.m. CT.

Fans can vote for the Chiefs and Mahomes here.