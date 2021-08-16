Kansas City Chiefs players sign with local Pioneers esports organization

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s one of the biggest trends in entertainment: esports and video game streaming. Now, a few Kansas City Chiefs players are joining in.

Three Chiefs players have now signed with a professional esports and content organization based in Kansas City called the Pioneers.

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman announced he joined the Pioneers organization on Aug. 4, along with guard Andrew Wylie who joined the group in 2020 and safety Armani Watts who also joined them this year.

Pioneers CEO and founder Mark Josey sat down with FOX4 to discuss the recent addition of Chiefs players, the growing interest in esports and streaming among athletes, and how the Pioneers are giving back to the Kansas City community. Hear from Josey in the video player above.

