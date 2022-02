KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced the in-house promotion of former assistant Donald D’Alesio to safeties coach.

He joined the coaching staff in 2021.

D’Alesio spent four seasons at Youngstown State University as a defensive back from 2010 to 2014.

As a Penguin, he tallied 274 tackles in 48 games with 91 of them coming his senior year.

Prior to joining the Chiefs, he served as Youngstown State’s staff in several defensive capacities.