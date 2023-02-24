KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have made another coaching change after their Super Bowl win.

With the departure of offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy to the Washington Commanders, the Chiefs promoted quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy to fill the position on Friday.

This is Nagy’s second stint in Kansas City.

He began as the quarterbacks coach from 2013-2015 and was promoted to offensive coordinator for 2016 and 2017 before accepting a head coaching job with the Chicago Bears. Nagy returned to the Chiefs for the 2022 season after being fired from the Bears.

The Chiefs offense under Nagy ranked 20th in 2016 but was the fifth-best unit in 2017.

The Dunellen, New Jersey, native helped the Chiefs offense rank at the top of the league this season along with Patrick Mahomes being awarded his second league MVP and Super Bowl MVP.

Kansas City will now look to hire a new quarterbacks coach to fill Nagy’s former position.