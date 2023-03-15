KANSAS CITY, Mo. — NFL Super Bowl Champion and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is known for what he can do on the football field.

Now he’s showing that he is an MVP off the field.

Mahomes held a pep rally for thousands of Kansas City students Wednesday, Instead of talking football, Mahomes spoke about literacy and how important it is to develop reading skills.

The reading rally is in partnership with Lead to Read partner schools in the area. The non-profit is a children’s literacy program dedicated to supporting the social, emotional, and reading skills that are foundational to student success.

Mahomes was there to help students follow through on their “read for 15 pledge.” It’s part of his 15 and Mahomies Foundation initiative to get kids to read for 15 minutes everyday outside of the classroom.

The initiative is close to Mahomes heart, especially with two young kids at home.

“My favorite book to read to our children is called Brown Bear Brown Bear,” Mahomes said. “I don’t know about all of y’all out there have read that, but Sterling loves to make the animal sounds and to see all the animals cause she loves that stuff so definitely my favorite book to read to Sterling.”

Lead to Read KC Development Director Chelan David said the impact that an athlete like Mahomes can have on young students at events like Wednesday’s can be lifechanging.

“You know when Patrick speaks, people listen and certainly for the students that we serve and with his encouragement it really provides motivation for them to read now and also serves as a foundation for them to have success in the future,” David said.

This is the third year that the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation and Lead to Read KC partnered on the ‘Read for 15’ initiative. So far more than 15,000 students have taken the challenge.