KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a force both on the football field and on social media, according to a new ranking.

Sports betting site BookMakers analyzed the number of followers for each NFL star. The site then ranked each athlete to determine which players have the most influence on social media.

The ranking shows that Patrick Mahomes is the biggest social media influencer on the Kansas City Chiefs. With more than 5.6 milion Instagram followers, Mahomes is also the second biggest influencer in the NFL.

Just one player tops Mahomes influential status when it comes to Instagram followers.

Odell Beckham, Jr. has the most Instagram followers, according to BookMakers. It’s not even close.

The Baltimore Ravens new wide receiver has more than 17.2 million followers on Instagram, more than three times the number of followers Mahomes boasts.

OBJ gained more than 80,000 followers since signing with the Ravens last month.

Rounding out the top five most influential NFL players, according to BookMakers, are Russell Wilson with the Denver Broncos, Joe Burrow with the Bengals, and former Kansas City Chief turned New England Patriot Juju Smith-Schuester.

Smith-Schuster left Kansas City and signed a $33 million contract with the Patriots following Super Bowl LVII.

To see how influential your favorite player is according to BookMakers’ analysis, check out the athlete’s official Instagram page.