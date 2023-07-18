ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The offseason is officially over for Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the team’s quarterbacks. The Chiefs quarterbacks and rookies are players from nine NFL teams reporting to training camp Tuesday.

The new players will get a feel for training camp at Missouri Western State University with workouts and practices before veterans report to camp on Friday.

The team will spend the next few weeks in St. Joseph, Missouri, getting ready for the 2023-24 NFL season.

Fans will be allowed to attend training camp practices beginning Sunday.

The Chiefs require fans to reserve free tickets because of the large interest in the team. Reservations help the organization limit the number of fans allowed at camp each day and help keep crowds manageable.

Reserve tickets at chiefs.com/trainingcamp. Fans can also pay for parking on the site.

Each fan can reserve up to six tickets for each practice. Each fan is also allowed to reserve tickets for up to three separate practices. Paid practice dates and Season Ticket Member dates do not count towards the maximum ticket reservation allotment.

The Chiefs full training camp schedule is available online at FOX4KC.com.

The final day of training camp is August 17.

The Chiefs first preseason game is Sunday, August 13 in New Orleans against the Saints. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. CST.