Kansas City Chiefs RB Edwards-Helaire joins recruitment of WR Julio Jones

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is perhaps the biggest name in NFL trade rumors nowadays and Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has joined in his recruitment to the team.

More information has come out about the team Jones would like to join. Aside from looking to get traded to a team contending for a title, Jones reportedly said he wants to catch passes from a “big armed quarterback that can deliver a deep ball.”

That’s when Edwards-Helaire took to Twitter.

“Boyyyyy Do I Know Somebody with a strong arm????… oh would you look at the time!” his Tweet said.

Boyyyyy Do I Know Somebody with a strong arm???? 👀… oh would you look at the time! https://t.co/KWh4Sb2cR5 — GLYDE (@Clydro_22) June 5, 2021

The second-year running back is referring to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes who is known for his strong arm and gun-slinging abilities.

At a camp he hosted in Wichita, Kansas, Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill said it would be amazing to play alongside two-time First-team All-Pro receiver.

“If I could play alongside Julio Jones, that would be amazing,” Hill said. “I used to be in high school when he was doing his thing at Alabama and I’ve been a fan ever since.”

Tyreek Hill on the #Chiefs potentially trading for All-Pro WR Julio Jones:



“If I could play alongside Julio Jones, that would be amazing … I used to be in high school when he was doing his thing at Alabama and I've been a fan ever since."



😳 pic.twitter.com/N0KfMRGsQM — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaKSN) June 5, 2021